Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday.

Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

