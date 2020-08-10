Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday.

Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report