Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Profound Medical from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

