Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.62 ($78.22).

Danone stock opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.64.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report