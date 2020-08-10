Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.62 ($78.22).

Danone stock opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.64.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

