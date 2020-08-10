WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Eight Capital

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Laurentian upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.84. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.