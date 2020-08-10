Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million.

Shares of NYSE:TH opened at $1.45 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

