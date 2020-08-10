Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Independent Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.36 ($85.80).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €69.30 ($77.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.02. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

