Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

