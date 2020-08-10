Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Set at C$1.60 by Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) received a C$1.60 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

QST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a market cap of $39.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.00 million.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

