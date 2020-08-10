RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.13 ($43.96).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a one year high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

