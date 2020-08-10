Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Otonomy in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

