Deutsche Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.50 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CS. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($29.10) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.13 ($25.98).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €17.03 ($19.13) on Thursday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.11). The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.20.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

