Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.36 ($85.80).

AIR stock opened at €69.30 ($77.87) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.02.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

