GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$29.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$27.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$931.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$891.20 million.

