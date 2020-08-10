Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($71.91) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.62 ($78.22).

BN stock opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.64. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Consol Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption a C$6.00 Price Target
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Profound Medical Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Danone PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report