Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($71.91) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.62 ($78.22).

BN stock opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.64. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

