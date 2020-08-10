Stifel Nicolaus Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$35.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$27.00 price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised GFL ENVIRON-TS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$931.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$891.20 million.

