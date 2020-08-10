Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

Get Founders Advantage Capital alerts:

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Founders Advantage Capital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.