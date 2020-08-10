Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €3.44 by Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €3.44 ($3.87) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.16) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.81) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.50 ($3.93).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

