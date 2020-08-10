Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €10.90 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.25) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.46) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.12 ($11.37).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

