JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.25) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.46) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.12 ($11.37).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.