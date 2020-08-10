Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.22 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.49) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.36) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($1.91) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.58) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €1.95 ($2.19) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.02) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.01 ($2.26).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

