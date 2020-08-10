DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €245.00 ($275.28) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($308.99) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €247.00 ($277.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

