JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

