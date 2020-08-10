ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €8.60 ($9.66) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($9.89) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.07 ($9.07).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.