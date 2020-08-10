ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($9.89) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.07 ($9.07).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

