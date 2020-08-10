UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €8.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INGA. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.00) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.07 ($9.07).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.