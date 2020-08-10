William Blair Weighs in on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. Palomar has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $310,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 306,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,974,341. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

