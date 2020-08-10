Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regal Beloit Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

NYSE:RBC opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 198,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.