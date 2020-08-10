Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 455.6% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,029,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 1,424,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.