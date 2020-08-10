Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

SALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

