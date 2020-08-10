Brokers Offer Predictions for Rambus Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Rambus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of RMBS opened at $14.88 on Friday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $32,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $22,161,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Rambus by 26.1% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 27.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

