Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $311.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,945.38 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $3,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,003 shares of company stock worth $65,837,873. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.