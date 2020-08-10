BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares fell 9.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.28, 513,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 421,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,184.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,735 shares of company stock valued at $329,131. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

About BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

