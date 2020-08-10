BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares fell 9.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.28, 513,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 421,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.65%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.
About BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.