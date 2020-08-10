KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

R1 RCM stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

