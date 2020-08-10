Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

