Piper Sandler Weighs in on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

SAMG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.