Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.84, approximately 6,300,633 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 2,787,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Specifically, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,813,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,689,693 shares in the company, valued at $55,709,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $2,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,330,525 shares of company stock worth $1,940,146,758 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

