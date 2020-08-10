Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Earnings Miss

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $83.88, approximately 2,278,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 963,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,915. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -152.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.