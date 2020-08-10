SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

SBAC stock opened at $311.28 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,945.38 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,609.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.51, for a total value of $193,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,595.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,003 shares of company stock valued at $65,837,873. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 60.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

