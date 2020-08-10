Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

