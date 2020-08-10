Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.64, approximately 8,553,511 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,246,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

