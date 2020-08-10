Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

