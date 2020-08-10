AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.02).

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of AA from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 17 ($0.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of LON AA opened at GBX 32.85 ($0.40) on Monday. AA has a 52-week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.40.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

