Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.03. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

