UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & Microsoft (OTCMKTS:MSFT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Microsoft and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 3 31 1 2.94 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microsoft currently has a consensus price target of $213.82, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Microsoft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $143.02 billion 0.00 $44.28 billion $5.76 N/A UMeWorld $10,000.00 940.68 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Risk and Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 30.96% 39.45% 15.42% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microsoft beats UMeWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

