SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.01 Million

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post $99.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.29 million and the lowest is $89.79 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $109.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $414.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.53 million to $430.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $427.52 million, with estimates ranging from $408.50 million to $465.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $29,366,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 870,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $7,477,000.

Shares of SITC opened at $7.80 on Monday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

