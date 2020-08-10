SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.01 Million

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post $99.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.29 million and the lowest is $89.79 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $109.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $414.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.53 million to $430.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $427.52 million, with estimates ranging from $408.50 million to $465.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $29,366,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 870,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $7,477,000.
Shares of SITC opened at $7.80 on Monday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.