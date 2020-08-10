$230.30 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $230.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.87 million. Exelixis reported sales of $271.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $919.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.57 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $78,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,302 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,513 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90,947 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 79.4% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Exelixis by 71.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 80,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

