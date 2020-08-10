Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 683,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

