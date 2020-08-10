Short Interest in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rises By 6.2%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

TRUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TRUE opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.48. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

