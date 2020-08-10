$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $39.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.30 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $153.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $157.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.35 million, with estimates ranging from $196.79 million to $199.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SB stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

