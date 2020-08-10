J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 37.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $14,583,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 112,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 44.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $61.37 on Friday. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

